Scotland Health offering third dose to the immuno-compromised

LAURINBURG —Scotland Health is now offering a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for people who are immunocompromised. These doses will be offered at: Harris Family Practice, Maxton Family Practice, Pembroke Family Practice and Wagram Family Practice.

Currently, the CDC is recommending that moderately to severely immunocompromised people receive an additional dose. This includes people who have:

· Been receiving active cancer treatment for tumors or cancers of the blood

· Received an organ transplant and are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

· Received a stem cell transplant within the last 2 years or are taking medicine to suppress the immune system

· Moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency (such as DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome)

· Advanced or untreated HIV infection

· Active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress your immune response

“I am sure there will be some confusion in the difference between a booster shot and third dose. With the third dose, individuals with an immunocompromised immune system will receive an added layer of protection. The third dose is given to patients at least 28 days later than when they took their second dose. Patients receiving the third dose will need to try to receive the same brand of vaccine as the first and second shot,” stated Dr. Shelly Lowery, Chief Medical Officer of Scotland Physicians Network.

A booster shot enhances the effectiveness of a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. Scotland Health will begin offering the booster shot during the week of September 20 for individuals who’s second dose was at least 8 months prior.

In an effort to serve the community and mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19, Scotland Health Care System strongly encourages you to reach out to your provider to determine which vaccine series is appropriate for you