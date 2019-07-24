PINEHURST — With his dream of returning to North Carolina fulfilled, Stephen Davies, M.D., MPH, has joined FirstHealth Heart Services in Pinehurst as a cardiothoracic surgeon, joining Peter Ellman, M.D., and Cliff Kitchens, M.D.

“My wife and I are originally from North Carolina, so returning to the state with our children to be closer to family has always been our goal,” said Dr. Davies. “When we visited Pinehurst and saw how community oriented and family friendly it was, we immediately felt at home. Also, many of my family members served in the military, so I’m honored to lend my support to a military-oriented community.”

After earning a bachelor’s degree in biochemistry from North Carolina State University, Dr. Davies completed medical school at East Carolina University. At the University of Virginia Medical School, he earned the title of general surgery chief resident and went on to complete a cardiothoracic surgery fellowship.

While in Virginia, he trained in minimally invasive mitral valve repair and replacement, a new approach to heart surgery. Instead of opening the sternum (breastbone), the operation is performed through a small incision on the right side of the chest. The smaller incision reduces post-operative pain and allows for a faster recovery time. Dr. Davies is the first physician to offer this procedure at FirstHealth of the Carolinas.

Additionally, Dr. Davies holds a master’s degree in public health from ECU, which gives him a unique perspective on health care.

“My training in public health helps me to evaluate, understand and treat the specific needs of my community and surrounding areas,” he said. “It also helps me network with other health and allied health professionals so as to develop a multidisciplinary approach to patient care.”

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Davies join the heart program at FirstHealth of the Carolinas,” said FirstHealth Chief Medical Officer John Krahnert Jr. M.D., who founded the system’s cardiothoracic surgery program in the early 1990s. “His advanced training with new procedures and technology helps position FirstHealth’s heart program at the forefront of medical innovation. I’m gratified to see how the program has evolved and expanded in the last 30 years.”

For information about Davies and the heart care services provided by FirstHealth of the Carolinas, visit www.firsthealth.org/heart.