Scotland Health Care System launches Epic

LAURINBURG — Scotland Health Care System is revolutionizing the way doctors and health care workers access patients’ medical information with the launch of Epic, the most widely-used and comprehensive health records system. Epic provides an integrated platform for patients’ medical histories and provider documentation, connecting nurses, physicians, and other caregivers in a shared system. It will enable transparent communication across locations and specialties.

Epic is used by a majority of U.S. News and World Report’s top-ranked hospitals and medical schools who are working collaboratively every day to improve patient care, innovate healthcare delivery and achieve financial health. All organizations using can easily exchange patient data for improved patient care. Providers will have the ability to coordinate care with clinicians outside of SHCS who serve their patients and their families, closing care gaps and reducing duplication.

The wide-scale implementation of Epic underway includes Scotland Memorial Hospital and all their primary care and specialty physician offices located in Scotland, Marlboro, and Robeson Counties. For many years, Scotland Health Care System utilized different electronic health records in different patient settings. Patient information was captured for care at that moment, but the different systems did not easily share the information.

With Epic, the handoff of information will be greatly enhanced, since Epic is able to exchange data regardless of which system is being used. With just a few keystrokes, a patient’s entire medical record is available for the medical team. The system goes live in early February.

“Our goal is one patient, one record”, says Dr. Cheryl Davis, the system’s chief medical officer and senior vice president of medical affairs. “With the implementation of Epic system-wide, we will have a single EHR across all care settings, increasing our opportunities to continuously improve patient care and safety while pursuing cost effectiveness.”

Patients will benefit from the use of MyChart, Epic’s patient portal, which will be available soon after implementation. The portal will allow patients to view their medical records, manage their appointments, and communicate with their providers, among other benefits.

As the system is implemented, keeping security of confidential patient records will remain a high priority. Epic technology incorporates sophisticated mechanisms, including individual user passwords and firewalls, to make sure patient privacy is protected. To prevent a potential loss of records, the system is configured to run in two concurrent data centers at the same time and the system is backed up daily.

“Epic puts important medical information, essential for the diagnosis and care of our patients, immediately at the fingertips of our doctors and caregivers, whether they are in the same room or in a hospital across town”, says Davis.

For information about Scotland Health Care System, visit www.scotlandhealth.org.

Tracie M. Stubbs is the marketing coordinator for Scotland Health Care System.

