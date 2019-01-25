Some local highs, lows in January

It’s been another month of highs and lows in Scotland County, so we will take the time to point out a few. Some you know, some you may not.

Following are a few “kudos” and “shames.”

Kudos: Representatives from Scotland County Schools told the Rotary Club about all the positive things happening in classrooms around the county, not the least of which is a strong push to give students access to cutting-edge technology. From Chromebooks to Wi-Fi on buses to hot spots at home to robotics and much more, our local educators deserve a lot of applause and support.

Shame: Mayor Matthew Block simply can’t seem to get out of his own way. Following the taking of his New York State medical license just four months ago, he ran a stop light in Moore County — which will bring him to court soon, unless he pays up first. On top of the numerous speeding tickets Block has accumulated in three counties over the past few years, it’s just not very becoming of a mayor and supposed prominent cardiologist. Hopefully his next traffic incident won’t kill someone.

Kudos: Ali Andrews, a senior at Scotland High School, spoke recently to the Optimist Club about the “Night to Shine” event. Also referred to as a Tim Tebow Prom, the event gives youngsters and adult with special needs a special night — and you can help by volunteering or donating financially. If we haven’t sent kudos to Ali before, we certainly do now.

Our kudos also go out to the Optimist Club for its donation to the effort.

Shame: Scotland County’s school board again couldn’t zero in on a vice chair for the Board of Education, which is shameful. Two monthly meetings and eight votes couldn’t break a 4-4 tie between the same two candidates. Let’s again be honest, this is a racial divide that doesn’t bode well for the next 10 months of the school board. It’s possible the board will operate without a vice chair, but we’d also warm board members not to miss a meeting this year — a surprise vote might be held in your absence. Such an impromptu action would serve the board right.

Kudos: The local Rotary Club again made a tremendous impact in our elementary schools by donating more than 440 books to third-graders. It’s a worthy cause and should go a long way toward strengthening literacy in those children.

Kudos: On Thursday during the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet, several awards were presented to folks who have made a big difference in the county over the past year. These deserving award-winners included ‘Tis the Season founders Terry Parker, Carol Coughenour, Janice Creed and Cynthia Womble earned the Mountaire Farms Better Carolina Award; WLNC radio earned the Small Business of the Year; Bill Rabon as the Volunteer of the Year; Ali Andrews earned the Dormagen-McLean Community Youth Service Award; ZV Pate was the Buisness of the Year; and William B. Riggins earned the Dunbar-McCoy Quality of Life Award.

