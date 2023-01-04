Richmond County 4-H Achievement Night is an opportunity to reflect on 2022 and bring the 4-H year to a close with a nice dinner, awards and recognition of youth and volunteer members. This event was held on Monday, December 19 in conjunction with the 4-H Holiday Bake-Off at the Extension Office. The event began with the pledges led by Gavin Applewhite and Tobey Lunceford as well as an invocation led by Remi McKenzie. Each club was then recognized with a brief overview given of what the club accomplished throughout the year including their service work and the projects youth completed. Each club leader was also recognized. A special recognition was given to the shooting sports rifle team that competed at the state level back in November and finished in 5th place.

After a nice meal, youth that participated in service projects, district and state presentations, or youth that represented Richmond County in a 4-H competition were recognized. The Achievement Program was brought to a close after the announcement of the 4-H’er and 4-H volunteer of the year. 4-H’er of the year for 2022 was awarded to Gavin Applewhite who served as president of 4-H Teen Council, competed in 4-H presentations for the first time, and led his age group with service hours given back to the community. Gavin is not only a star 4-H’er but excels at school and on the soccer field. Hattie Reep was awarded volunteer of the year for her dedication to both the Livestock and Cooking Clovers Clubs. Hattie secured various certificates over the year for trainings she attended at the local and state level. She became CPR certified and goes above and beyond to keep kids safe while learning and having fun.

The 4-H Holiday Bake-Off is an opportunity for youth to bake something at home and submit it to be judged for appearance, taste, texture, and overall presentation of the food. The baked goods are then served as dessert following the Achievement Program. This year, Richmond County Hospice sponsored the event. Arturo DeAguilar, Christina Leyton, Michelle Parish, Karen Bostick, Anthony Growe and Matt Reel served as the bake-off judges. In the junior age category, youth ages 8-12, Ford Applewhite took third, Annalisa Ford secured second and Ella Shelley won the division. For the seniors, ages 13-18, Olivia Ford, Gavin Applewhite, and Ella Munn finished third, second, and first, respectively. Ella Munn and Remi McKenzie were recognized for best overall bakes.

When one chapter closes, another one opens. The 2023 4-H year will begin enrolling members Monday, January 9th. Registration will continue through January. 4-H club membership is free of charge and does not require a specific uniform, and the only requirement is to be between 5-18 years old. Enrollment should be completed at v2.4honline.com. Upcoming 4-H events include a service project on Monday, January 9th at BackPack Pals at 4pm, Winter Enrichment Saturday, January 14, Livestock Club meeting January 17 at 7pm, and STEAM club on Monday the 23rd at 4pm.

For more information on upcoming events, enrollment, or 4-H in general, please call Catherine Shelley at 910-417-0258.