LAURINBURG—The Scotland High School basketball program got a special reward Wednesday.

Scotland County native, Robert McRae and his wife, Iris, treated the boys and girls basketball teams to a shopping trip and dinner. The McRaes, who live and run a child care business in Richmond County, took the student-athletes to Hibbett Sports, giving each of the 22 kids $180 to purchase shoes and clothes.

Scotland County Schools public relations specialist Dave Wells said the McRaes wanted to share their gratitude.

“For me this home,” McRae said, “And this is something I wanted to do for years, but I didn’t have the funds like I have now. But coming home today and spending whatever amount of thousands we spend, we’re grateful to spend it. We don’t mind spending it because this is home. And I can tell you, the way they are treating me this year, we’ll probably be back next year.”

The McRaes did more than just treat the students to shopping and dinner. Wells said the couple also provided a $500 scholarship for each senior on the team. McRae said he and his wife funded six scholarships.

“We’re going to have something to do with this basketball team next year, whether it’s feeding them before every game or doing this,” he said.

SHS girls basketball coach Roshein McClain said it means a lot that someone showed appreciation for what the girls did on the court.

“People out here are watching and people care about girls basketball,” he said. “Like I always tell them, you never know who’s watching. We played good that game against Richmond and he came back and watched us again. And he wanted to show some love and we appreciate it from the bottom of our heart.”

SHS’s boy’s basketball assistant coach Walter Steele said, “it’s a privilege and it’s an honor.”

Steele said the team gave everything they had this year and to see someone from the community giving back is a very positive move.

After the shopping was all done, the McRaes and the athletes headed to Pizza Inn for dinner.

McRae, who grew up in Wagram, said the warm welcome he and his wife received Wednesday night was so overwhelming that he didn’t even mind spending money.

“They gave us more than we expected,” he said, adding that he felt as if his efforts to give back were appreciated in Scotland County. “Last night, it was all I could do to keep from crying,” he said.

