LAUREL HILL — Two men have been arrested and charged after a robbery at the Cruz-in-Mart on Feb. 25.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, on that Friday around 8:30 p.m. a man came into the Cruz-in-Mart on Andrew Jackson Highway, he fired off a round before kicking the door into where the cashier was.

He then pointed the gun at the cashier and demanded money. He stole an undisclosed amount of money before getting into a car driven by another male and fleeing.

Detectives at the Sheriff’s Office worked with surrounding justifications and conducted a search warrant at a home on Blue Bird Lane in Hamlet on March 4.

Twenty-year-old Deonta Maurice Dumas of Hamlet was arrested at the home and 39-year-old Delveckeo Lamont Goins of Snow Hill was arrested later in the day.

Dumas was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony conspiracy of robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was given a $100,000 bond.

Goins was charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony discharging a firearm to elicit fear and felony conspiracy of robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was given a $500,000 bond.

Dover added the two are suspects in several cases in Richmond and Marlboro counties.

Katelin Gandee is a former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange.