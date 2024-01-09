1. “We sat down and talked to school officials, we talked with the county commissioners, we talked to the political folks, we talked with parents. We brought those folks to the table. These are real issues. How do we address these issues?” — Partners In Ministry Executive Director Melba McCallum

2.“As a result, our sheriffs have new tools we can use to protect our communities such as new laws intended to protect our electric power grid, stop dangerous street takeovers by motor vehicle gangs and some which will allow us to better address the growing fentanyl crisis many of us see in our communities,” said Sheriff Darren Campbell, president of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association. “We are better equipped today than we were yesterday to protect the lives, liberties, and property of North Carolina’s citizens.”

3. “Those local dollars can be used for projects here in the town. They can be used for any project in which you can normally do with your local dollars like putting a bench in the park, paving a parking lot, doing a repair to the community center. It’s local money.” — David Richardson, executive director of the Lumber River Council of Governments.

4. “We use this group to support each other’s efforts,” said Deon Cranford, the director of public relations at Scotland Regional Hospice. “Our organizations have similar missions, plans, and sometimes even volunteers. By sharing our community activities and fundraising efforts at the monthly meetings, coalition members can avoid competing for the same audience and resources. We already have several non-profit representatives signed up to attend and we hope to get the meetings back to its nearly 30 members that we concluded with several years ago.”

5. “We are so excited about yet another phase of Pastors Kenneth and Joyce Blease’s and Ms. Mildred Sessoms’ vision becoming a reality,” Restoring Hope Center Inc. Director Faye Coates said. “This computer lab will be used by our Emergency Housing Shelter residents to conduct job searches, to complete resumes, to apply for jobs, work on their GED, and whatever else they may need to further their chance of success.”

6. “The absentee ballot portal has helped hundreds of thousands of voters securely request their absentee ballots since we launched it in 2020,” said Karen Brinson Bell, executive director of the State Board of Elections. “We encourage voters to educate themselves about new laws pertaining to absentee voting, including the photo ID requirement and the new Election Day deadline to return your ballot.”