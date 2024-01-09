LAURINBURG — For some children of Scotland County, cold winter days are made warmer by the Coats for Kids program run by Total Women’s Outreach Center (TWOC), a charitable organization in downtown Laurinburg.

They collect new coats to distribute free to children in need, so no one has to suffer through frigid weather without a cozy coat to bundle up in.

So far this year, the center has collected 64 coats to bestow on those who need them. The coats are donated by community citizens and organizations. A big contributor to this year’s efforts was the AKA sorority with Rho Alpha Omega (Laurinburg Chapter) and Omicron Omega Omega (Southern Pines Chapter) donating 44 coats.

The center has run the program for four years, but according to TWOC founder Rev. Essie Davis, the roots of the program go much deeper. She says many years ago, a lady, who wished to remain anonymous, approached her and asked for her help. She told Rev. Davis that she had recently retired and that the Lord had laid it on her heart to provide coats for children, but she was unsure how to do it.

Davis helped her find eligible children through Social Services that first year and continued to help her for several more winters until the lady passed six years ago.

When Davis opened TWOC in 2020, she knew she would continue Coats for Kids.

“This was a legacy of hers, and I want to keep it alive. It really touched my heart,” Davis said.

Coats are now dispensed directly from the center. While Davis still gets referrals from DSS, schools and the Housing Authority, she said a lot of them are given away to people who come in to visit TWOC’s food pantry and see the coats.

TWOC still has some coats available and will gladly take more.

“I want people to know we’re here for them,” Davis said. “We are a charity. Anyone can call my number and ask what we have on hand.”

TWOC is located at 116 E Cronly St. To inquire about coats or food, Davis may be reached at 910-361-0172.