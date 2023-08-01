PEMBROKE — The University of North Carolina at Pembroke faculty will soon be teaching college-credit courses at Fayetteville Academy due to a joint enrollment partnership launched last week.

The initiative will offer academy students access to select college courses and expand the pipeline to postsecondary education.

Leaders from both institutions recently signed an agreement establishing the UNCP and Fayetteville Academy Joint Enrollment Partnership. Beginning this fall, eligible students can enroll in a college course to be taught at Fayetteville Academy, regarded among the top college prep schools in the state.

“We are excited about the opportunity to partner with UNC Pembroke,” said Blair Fisher, head of school at Fayetteville Academy. “We are always trying to find ways to add more value for our students and to help prepare them to be successful in the next stage of their journey.

“One hundred percent of our students go on to college, so to have the opportunity to partner with a university in the UNC System will give them a leg up, hopefully, help to keep them in North Carolina and give them an advantage heading into their college years,” Blair added.

Fisher joined Chancellor Robin Gary Cummings and several senior-level administrators at a luncheon at James A. Thomas Hall. The Fayetteville Academy delegation included Dr. David Guidi, director of Upper School and Carly Fagan, director of College Counseling and Academic Advising.

“This collaboration embodies a shared commitment to fostering academic excellence, empowering students and creating opportunities for growth and achievement,” Cummings said.

For over 20 years UNCP has provided select dual enrollment course opportunities to North Carolina high school students in concert with associate degree and certificate programs offered by the state’s community colleges. The UNCP-Fayetteville Academy partnership is another opportunity to ensure high school students have every opportunity to pursue higher education through community colleges and four-year institutions, Cummings said.

“By bridging the gap between high school and higher education, we open doors to new possibilities and prepare students to shape a bright future,” he said. “I look forward to seeing the transformative experiences that will undoubtedly emerge from this partnership.”

The Joint Enrollment Program is designed for high school students who have excelled academically and are ready for college-level work. According to the agreement, students may register for no more than one course per semester while completing their high school curriculum and only select courses will be offered. Permission must be granted by the student’s high school principal or school counselor and Jamee Freeman, director of undergraduate admissions.

“I’m thrilled to engage in this service for our region and to build critical enrollment pipelines that help challenge high-achieving students and kick start their pathway to completing a degree of choice,” Freeman said. “UNCP continues to advance Southeastern North Carolina with the quality of our faculty and programs, visionary leadership, determined students and meaningful partnerships.”

Joint enrollment students will also benefit from the N.C. Promise Tuition plan which provides $500 for in-state residents and $2,500 for out-of-state students. Students can acquire a UNCP student ID to utilize academic and recreational facilities, campus life, and educational support offerings.

“I’m excited to see this partnership come to fruition because we want to give the best possible opportunities for our students,” Guidi said. “We are hoping to grow this relationship, and, if possible, we’d love to help any new teachers who want to get out in the field and do their internships at a private, independent school. We may also look at the possibility of offering some continuing education for our teachers.”