The Lumbee Tribe of N.C. recognized 185 scholarship recipients recently at the 2023 Scholarship Ceremony at the Pembroke Boys & Girls Club. The Lumbee Tribe distributed almost $100,000 in scholarships to Lumbee high school and college students. These scholarships also included two Kernice Lee Locklear Scholarships, two Dr. Ruth Dial Woods Scholarships and two Mrs. Agnes Chavis Scholarships. The awards ranged from $500 to $1,500.