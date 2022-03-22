LAURINBURG —This spring, local veterans will get a boost from a golf tournament that is scheduled to aid in recovery from war wounds, both seen and unseen.

AMVETS along with Salute Military Golf will be hosting a golf tournament at Scotch Meadows Country Club in Laurinburg.

This is the inaugural Honoring Veterans golf tournament. The cost is $75 per person per day and the entry fee includes, a cart, golf, and food. The event will be in the “Texas scramble” format.

Ed O’Neal, commander of AMVETS Post 316, said the tournament, which will be held May 20-21 is a fundraiser to make sure wounded veterans get help when they need it.

“The game of golf restores part of your sense of normalcy,” he said. O’Neal spent three years in the Army and 24 in the Air Force. Since retiring, he’s been dedicated to helping his fellow veterans.

One of the reasons why this event is so important is because O’Neal said the proceeds will help fund a disaster relief fund for veterans. After the deadly tornados struck Kentucky late last year, the storm’s devastation revealed a need for funds to help veterans in the path of such destruction.

“We will have money available whether it’s for a community or an individual,” he said. With two veterans groups teaming up to lead the tournament, O’Neal believes there is a larger impact for veterans in need.

“A lot of times, veterans organizations almost compete with each other to raise funds,” he said.

And there are several ways to help with the fundraising goal. O’Neal said the community can sponsor a veteran team in the tournament or sponsor the all veteran jump team that will open each day of the event.

He’s also inviting former college and professional athletes to take part in the golf tournament. O’Neal said there will also be a silent auction and the group is seeking donations from the community.

“The donations are tax-deductible,” he said.

Registration for the tournament begins April 1 and players and teams should call Scotch Meadows Country Club to register at (910) 995-1366.

For registration, sponsorship, or volunteer opportunities, contact Ed O’Neal at (910) 995-1366

