LAURINBURG — Time is ticking to prepare for the 17th annual FUNd Run-4-Life.

It’s the third year the event will be held downtown as part of the Springfest downtown event, kicking off Saturday’s events.

“This is the first in-person race since 2019,” said Scotland Memorial Foundation Executive Director Kirsten Dean. “I think people are cautiously excited right now, one of the things we’ve heard from our race folks is that they’re seeing people waiting longer for registrations since they’re concerned it’s going to get canceled. But unless something extremely unusual happens, we’re going to be having this event.”

While the race will mostly be similar to the years past there will be one slight change: a one-mile Spirit Walk. The walk will be the first event at 8:30 a.m. followed by the 5K.

The Spirit Walk will be lined with Spirit Markers, which can be purchased until April 15.

“The most spirit markers we’ve had is 50 and we would love to have at least 50 this year,” Dean said. “It’s really neat to walk down that mile and see those names of people being honored. It also doesn’t have to be an individual, it can be a group and it doesn’t have to be someone who has had cancer or diabetes. While those are two of our focuses for this event it can be anyone who you want to honor or memorialize.”

After the April 30 event, the Spirit Markers will be moved from Railroad Street to Lauchwood Drive to make sure as many people are able to see them as possible.

On the Foundation’s social media, the organization is sharing tips on how to help people train for the 5K though Dean did add to consult with a doctor beforehand.

“A focus we like to make sure the community knows is that this is not just a fundraiser but is an opportunity to improve your health and wellness,” Dean said. “There’s still time t0 get out and get ready for the event. Some people complete their first 5K with the FUNd Run and some people it might be the first time they have ever walked a mile. I just think that’s such an amazing thing to focus on, the ability to not only help the Health Care system raise funds but also focus on your personal health and wellness.”

Signups for the FUNd Run itself will continue up until the day of the event, though the registration cost will increase and a t-shirt is not guaranteed for those who sign up the day of. Registration is online only this year.

Development Coordinator David Hibbard said he’s excited to get to see the entire event take place for the first time.

“I’m just excited to see everything in action and see people having fun and congregating again,” Hibbard said. “We haven’t done that in so long in so many different ways so I think just getting to see the community involvement and excitement that will be fun, plus getting to know it’s all for a good cause.”

For more information on the FUNd Run, Spirit Markers or Sponsorships visit www.scotlandhealth.org/fund-run.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange.