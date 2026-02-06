McLean Pait III, left, Kendrick Oxendine and Caleb Locklear are shown after earning dual engineering degrees at NC State on Dec. 11, 2025.

PEMBROKE — They crossed two commencement stages in two days, earned two degrees from two universities and closed out five demanding years of engineering study.

On Dec. 11, three UNC Pembroke students, McLean Pait III, Caleb Locklear and Kendrick Oxendine, graduated from N.C. State University. Two days later, they crossed the graduation stage at UNCP, completing the 3+2 dual-degree engineering program that opens doors to advanced engineering opportunities through an intentional, student-centered pathway.

Through the 3+2 partnership, students spend their first three years at UNCP completing foundational coursework — typically in applied physics or geo-environmental studies — before transferring to NC State’s College of Engineering for two additional years. Graduates earn two bachelor’s degrees: applied physics from UNCP and an engineering degree from NC State. Since its launch in 2016, the program has expanded from mechanical and electrical engineering to include civil and environmental engineering pathways, providing students with multiple options in high-demand fields.

For Pait, a mechanical engineering major, the experience was both demanding and enriching.

“It’s been very challenging at both universities, but we’ve had a great time,” Pait said. “My experience at UNC Pembroke greatly prepared me for the engineering program at NC State. I had great professors at UNCP who provided the foundation I needed. Being in that program allowed me to move into the NC State program seamlessly.”

Pait also said being among the first students to complete the pathway is a point of pride.

“It’s a great honor and it’s exciting to see other students coming behind us now.”

Locklear, who is already working in the engineering field with Sentinel Fence, said the program gave him access to opportunities he never imagined.

“Graduating with two degrees is mind-blowing,” said Locklear, a native of Maxton. “I chose UNCP because of the 3+2 program. Without it, I wouldn’t be where I am.”

Locklear credited UNCP faculty for preparing him for the transition to NCSU’s demanding engineering curriculum.

“Many of the things brought up at NC State were introduced to us at UNCP. The professors at Pembroke are amazing. They really helped us get here,” Locklear said.

For Oxendine, a member of the UNCP Honors College who began taking college classes while still in high school, the dual graduation was the culmination of years of steady preparation.

“It’s unreal. I don’t think I’ve fully wrapped my head around it,” Oxendine said. “UNCP’s faculty and staff prepared me for NC State. Moving from small classes to large 60- to 100-student lectures can be intimidating, but UNCP did a great job getting us ready.”

Oxendine, who is interviewing with Mills Wright Services, an agricultural engineering firm based in Lumberton, said he looks forward to helping future students in the program.

Dr. Bill Brandon, professor of physics and coordinator of the 3+2 program, said the success of this graduating trio reflects both the rigor of the pathway and its rapid growth in recent years.

“What we’re seeing now is the result of a program that has matured and gained momentum,” Brandon said. “The dual-degree structure gives students a solid physics foundation that prepares them to transition seamlessly into specialized engineering programs at NC State, particularly in mechanical and electrical engineering.”

Brandon noted that faculty mentorship, hands-on laboratory experiences and collaborative projects have played a key role in student engagement and retention.

“Graduates of this program are increasingly competitive,” Dr. Brandon said. “They enter the workforce with a versatile skill set that bridges scientific theory and engineering application, which is exactly what employers are looking for.”

The program’s enrollment growth was modest in its early years; however, interest has accelerated significantly in recent years.

“Using 2020 as a baseline, we saw approximately a 30% increase in enrollment by 2024, followed by more than a 70% increase last fall,” Brandon said. “That growth speaks to the value students see in earning two degrees and the confidence they have in the preparation they receive at UNCP.”