LAUREL HILL — Two people have been arrested in connection to a shooting and breaking and entering that occurred in January.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, 20-year-old Curtis Lawin Benyell Hollingsworth and 20-year-old Shameka Sherell McBryde were arrested on March 18.

They were charged with two counts of breaking and entering to terrorize or injure, two counts of discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, four counts of felony conspiracy, and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

The incident the two are suspects in happened on January 31 at a residence on Old Wire Road, according to the incident report, the resident of the home stated that a man had knocked on his door and when he didn’t answer the suspect attempted to kick the door down.

According to the report, the resident reportedly yelled to the man that he would shoot at him if he didn’t stop, but before he was able to do anything the suspect kicked in the door and fired at least two shots. The victim responded by firing his own weapon and the suspect fled.

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange.