LUMBERTON — Heritage Winds from the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band will perform at the Carolina Civic Center and Historic Theater in downtown Lumberton on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Audiences can expect to be charmed by the artistry of Heritage Winds. The five Air Force professionals bring a fresh and innovative approach to chamber music, creating an intimate and memorable concert experience. From the timeless elegance of classical composers to the cutting-edge sounds of the 21st century, Heritage Winds explores the full spectrum of wind ensemble repertoire. More than musicians, the group’s members are dedicated airmen who use the power of music to honor veterans, inspire patriotism and share the Air Force story with communities across the region.

Activated in 1941, the U.S. Air Force Heritage of America Band has a long history of inspiring public patriotism and enhancing esprit de corps across all U.S. military service branches. The world-class musicians are stationed at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia, and travel throughout the Carolinas, Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions, presenting more than 350 events annually for the general public, as well as for airman morale and protocol events. The band remains at the forefront of communicating Air Force core values while preserving and enriching America’s military and musical heritage in the 21st century.

The concert is free and open to the public, with general seating.

Next on the theater’s schedule is the annual Bluegrass on the Blackwater concert, featuring The Country Gentlemen Show, at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 12.

Tickets for the Mainstage Series can be purchased online at www.carolinaciviccenter.com. Tickets also may be purchased in person with cash or credit card from 1 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday through the administrative offices on the theater’s second floor, accessible from the Fourth Street entrance, or by calling the Civic Center at 910-738-4339. When available, tickets also may be purchased at the door. The theater lobby box office opens one hour prior to each performance.