LAURINBURG—

Break-in

A resident of 3rd Street reported to Laurinburg Police that someone broke into a storage facility at the residence. An unknown person removed an MDT high-wheel push mower and an air compressor.

Arrest

Joniya Robinson, 25, of Pitt Street, was arrested for failure to appear and given a $500 bond.

Trejon Monley, 25, of Speller Street, was arrested for assault on a female and misdemeanor larceny. No bond was set due to domestic violence.

Patricia McNair, 40, of Mill Street, was arrested for simple assault and injury to real property, she was given a $500 bond.

Shooting

A Laurinburg resident reported that an unknown person shot into his vehicle while he was traveling on Roosevelt Street. There was $500 worth of damage done to the vehicle.

Larceny

Laurinburg Police responded to a larceny in progress at Lowe’s. Officers were looking for a white box truck after receiving a report that two people had been seen removing picket fencing from the store. The truck was located near Golden Corral and officers found two people inside with the truck, along with the stolen items. Russell Hatchel, 52 of Rockingham, was arrested for misdemeanor larceny and failure to appear. Taylor Sheppard, 29 of Rockingham, was arrested for misdemeanor larceny and resisting a public officer. Bond for Hatchel was $6,500 and $2,500 for Sheppard.

