LAURINBURG — After 11 years as the Executive Director for the Scotland Memorial Foundation, Kirsten Dean is stepping down to take a new opportunity.

Dean will be taking on the position as the director of advancement and development at the O’Neal School in Moore County. Her last day is Friday.

“It’s exciting and a little bit terrifying,” Dean said. “I’m excited about the opportunity for new challenges and to get to build new relationships.”

Leaving the Foundation has been bittersweet for Dean, as she’s been involved with the organization in some capacity for the last 25 years. At first, she began volunteering for the annual Putting on the Ritz: A Gala of Giving, before joining the board of trustees in 2003 then began as an employee in 2011.

“I will never not support Scotland Health Care System and the Scotland Memorial Foundation,” Dean said. “It’s been my passion for a long time and this organization will always hold a piece of my heart.”

One of the biggest highlights of working with the Foundation for Dean has been the people who have made everything happen with her.

“The people I work with are incredible — the board members, the incredibly generous donors, the volunteers,” Dean said. “I’m continuously humbled by the generosity of this community and year after year the people here give even when times are tough. So it’s been my honor to work with people who are so incredibly generous for our health care system and our communities.”

One event that has humbled Dean every year is the Ritz, which has gone virtual the past two years. Despite Dean’s departure, she’s already looking forward to this year’s event with some plans already in place.

“I think everyone is super excited for planning Nov. 5,” Dean said. “We already have so much lined up for us. Since we had planned for in-person in 2021 we already have a menu lined up and it’s going to be a great event. I think people are going to be so excited to get back to raise great money for great causes for our health care system and gather together. It’s fellowship, friends and fundraising.”

Another event coming up that Dean has seen planned but won’t be in attendance as a staff member is the annual FUNd Run on April 30.

“It’s an interesting perspective right now but I have so much confidence in David Hibbard and our chairs, Jay Todd and Dorothy Tyson,” Dean said. “We have terrific volunteers who step up and help plus getting to be a part of Springfest is also a great thing. I have every intention of being there, and I might even walk it this year rather than being on a golf cart. I always enjoy this event and we’re so excited about it being downtown.”

While Dean might be taking on the new opportunity, she is looking forward to remaining involved in the community in new ways.

“I will certainly still be a community advocate and volunteer,” Dean said. “I love Laurinburg, I love Scotland County and I‘m excited to get to expand my volunteer opportunities to organizations who I have continued to support that I hadn’t been able to support in a volunteer capacity while I’ve been here.”

Scotland Health Care System CEO Greg Wood shared that Dean has been a driving leader for the Foundation over the years.

“She’s clearly the face of the philanthropic arm of our Health Care System, for more than a decade she has worked with her staff and board to raise over $8 million from our community to support our projects, programs, and most importantly our patients,” Wood said. “With her passion for our community and our health care system and her relationship skills, she has successfully led several capital campaigns, annual activities including our Ritz and FUNd Run, as well as our employee campaign for all these years. I am confident she will shine in her new role and I wish her much success.”

As for Dean, all she can say is thank you to the community for all the support they have shown over the past 11 years.

“This has never been about me, this is about the people who love this community and love their health care system,” Dean said. “It’s all about the people who believe in having a strong health care system and we are very, very fortunate to have what we have here.”

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange.