Lumbee Tribe holds water ceremony to honor lake’s restoration

PEMBROKE — The 90-acre lake that ran dry at the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center in Maxton has been restored to its original glory and about 100 tribal members celebrated that fact on Friday.

The Lumbee Tribe Elders Council from the Sacred Fire Foundation performed a water ceremony by the lake to commemorate the return of the water after hurricane Matthew damaged the dam in 2016 causing it to run dry. Prior to the hurricane devastation, the lake was the site of canoeing, fishing, and water sports among the Lumbee community.

Repairs to the dam began in December 2019 and were complete in November 2021. Water again began to accumulate in the lake the following December, according to Tammy Maynor, the Lumbee Tribal administrator.

“Today is the fulfillment of the vision of our ancestors. The devastation left here and across our community, by hurricanes Florence and Matthew is often indescribable but by the grace of God and by many many hours of hard work by our staff, we’re standing here today by the beautiful waters of the Lumbee Cultural Center,” said Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery.

During the ceremony, tribal Members took time to reflect on the original vision of the late Lester Bullard, the first president of the Lumbee Recreation Center. Bullard’s grandson, Anthony Locklear, spoke Friday of the day his grandfather drove him out to the wooded area, which is now the Cultural Center, more than 50 years ago.

“He stopped the truck right about over here,” Locklear said pointing to the western portion of the lake. “He looked and said “Anthony, we’re building a hundred-acre lake.’ I looked, I looked at my granddaddy and all I could see was a swampy area with stumps, no trees had been cut down. I just could not vision it, but I can today.”

After the Tribe purchased back the Cultural Center in 2014, Buddy Dial played a significant role in the restoration of the lake and the Cultural Center as a whole, which is why the tribe named the dam is his honor. A sign bearing the dam’s new name was unveiled Friday. The unveiling was to take place in December but was postponed due to COVID-19.

The lake is expected to open to the public sometime in April.

***

Bestselling native author Angeline Boulley to end speaker series

PEMBROKE — Indigenous educator and New York Times bestselling author Angeline Boulley will speak at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke on March 28.

Boulley, author of “Firekeeper’s Daughter,” will be the final guest in the 2021-2022 Distinguished Speaker Series. The event will take place at 7 p.m. in the Upchurch Auditorium in James A. Thomas Hall.

Tickets are $10 for general admission and free for UNCP faculty, staff and students. For tickets, visit uncp.edu/gpactickets.

“We are excited to wrap up this year’s series with Ms. Boulley,” said Abdul Ghaffar, assistant dean of Students.

“She is one of the top authors in the United States. She is tremendous at her craft and serves as a great role model. We are happy to have her conclude both the 2021-22 Distinguished Speaker series and a robust month of Women’s History Programs at UNCP,” he added.

Boulley, an enrolled member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, is a storyteller who writes about her Ojibwe community in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. After high school, she earned her degree from Central Michigan University and led an impressive career in Indigenous education. She served as the education and assistant executive director for the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians and most recently as director of the Office of Indian Education at the U.S. Department of Education.

“Firekeeper’s Daughter” is her debut novel and was an instant No. 1 New York Times Bestseller. “Firekeeper’s Daughter” is a groundbreaking thriller about a Native teen who must root out the corruption in her community.

***

Two arrested on separate rape charges

ROCKINGHAM — Two men have been arrested on separate first-degree forcible rape charges.

Tracy Durante Baker, 52, is charged with two felony counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule I controlled substance and one felony count each of first-degree forcible rape, and possession with intent to manufacture, sell or deliver a Schedule II and Schedule VI controlled substance.

Terry Wesley Rushing, 43, is charged with one felony count of first-degree forcible rape.

Records with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety reveal that Rushing has previous convictions for possession and trafficking of a Schedule II controlled substance. Baker has previously been convicted for a level 4 DWI and multiple misdemeanor violations for driving with a revoked license in 2013.

Both suspects were admitted into the RCK on March 17 and are scheduled to appear in District Court on April 7. Baker was placed under a $250,000 secured bond. Rushing was placed under a $200,000 secured bond.

***

HOLLA! providing free mental health education

MORVEN — The Holla Center in partnership with Sandhills Area NC Geriatric Adult Mental Health Specialty Team will provide classes to the community on the third Thursday of each month from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

The trainings are designed to bring awareness and information related to a number of topics, including mental health and dementia. The first class “Managing Stress” will be on March 17 at 1 p.m., and the class will be taught by instructor Shelia Bryant-Raye, BS, QP, CDP.

The address is 229 East Main Street, Morven, NC. Door prizes and light refreshments will be provided. Registration will be at the door.

Champion News reports