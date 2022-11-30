LAURINBURG — With 200 entries for the annual Jackon’s Diesel Laurinburg Christmas Parade, Saturday’s parade will be a sight to see.

Going from Railroad Street straight down South Main Street and ending at Plaza Road, the route is just over 2 miles long, allowing plenty of room for families to gather on the side of the streets to watch. The parade begins at 3 p.m.

The lineup time for those in the parade begins at 12:30 p.m. and entries must be in line by 1:45 p.m. Those with homemade floats will be judged at 5 p.m. There will be a shuttle service for those walking or riding in the parade from the Scotland High School football visitor lot to Railroad Street and entries are asked to enter the lineup from Turnpike Road.

“For those who can’t come out and see it in person, we will be live streaming it on our Facebook page,” said Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Chris English. “We’ll be having Gary Gallman as our MC this year so tune in if you’re unable to make it.”

The 2022 Laurinburg Christmas parade lineup (with the place in line):

African American Heritage Committee; AAHC Members: 183

African American Heritage Committee; Juneteenth King & Queen: 181

African American Heritage Committee; Kwanzaa Contestants: 182

Alpha Bail Bonds: 61

Alpha Bail Bonds: 60

American Legion Post 181: 32

Baby Doll Miss Robeson Co – Scarlett Sanderson: 152

Baby Ken: 124

Baby Ken: 125

Boy Scout Troop 420: 157

Carolina Hearts Home Care: 77

Carver Middle School; football team: 65

Carver Middle School; girl’s track: 64

Cascades: 87

Chamber of Commerce Chairman of the Board: 18

Changin’ Lanez Car Club: 67

Changin’ Lanez Car Club: 68

Changin’ Lanez Car Club: 69

Changin’ Lanez Car Club: 70

Changin’ Lanez Car Club: 71

Changin’ Lanez Car Club: 72

Changin’ Lanez Car Club: 73

Changin’ Lanez Car Club: 74

Changin’ Lanez Car Club: 75

Changin’ Lanez Car Club: 66

Changing the Game Motorcycle Club: 158

Changing the Game Motorcycle Club: 159

Changing the Game Motorcycle Club: 160

Changing the Game Motorcycle Club: 161

Changing the Game Motorcycle Club: 162

Changing the Game Motorcycle Club: 163

Changing the Game Motorcycle Club: 164

Changing the Game Motorcycle Club: 165

Changing the Game Motorcycle Club: 166

Changing the Game Motorcycle Club: 167

Changing the Game Motorcycle Club: 168

Changing the Game Motorcycle Club: 169

Changing the Game Motorcycle Club: 170

Changing the Game Motorcycle Club: 171

Changing the Game Motorcycle Club: 172

Changing the Game Motorcycle Club: 173

Changing the Game Motorcycle Club: 174

Changing the Game Motorcycle Club: 175

Chevy Boyz: 100

Chevy Boyz: 99

Chevy Boyz: 96

Chevy Boyz: 97

Chevy Boyz: 98

City of Laurinburg Officials: 15

City of Laurinburg Officials; Mayor & Mrs. Willis: 14

2022 Grand Marshalls: 9

Cascades Tissue Group:86

Compassionate Counseling Services: 149

Emmanuel Temple/Darrell’s Catering LLC: 101

Jackson Diesel Parade Sponsor: 5

Miyako Japanese Cuisine: 53

Santa’s Arrival; Nic’s Pik Kwik/ Hasty Realty:198

Scotland Health Care System: 176

Smithfield Hog Production: 123

State Employees Credit Union: 22

Wade S Dunbar Insurance/Bob’s Jewel Shop: 76

Jewel Shop 76 Compassionate Counseling Services – car 150

Court of Calanthe #631 – Car 107

Creative Expressions Dance Academy: 21

Creative Expressions Dance Academy: 20

Creative Expressions Dance Academy: 19

Cub Scout Pack 400: 84

DAAB – Domestic Assault & Bullying: 128

DAAB – Domestic Assault & Bullying: 127

DAAB – Domestic Assault & Bullying: 129

Dunkin in Laurinburg: 31

Dunkin in Laurinburg: 90

EE Smith Marching Band: 29

Faded K-9 Grooming: 33

Fierce Dance Company: 37

Fierce Dance Company: 38

Fire Chief Jordan McQueen: 2

Future Scots United: 52

Future Scots United: 51

Gibson Fire Department: 195

GIXR Boyz: 42

GIXR Boyz: 43

GIXR Boyz: 44

GIXR Boyz: 45

GIXR Boyz: 46

GIXR Boyz: 47

GIXR Boyz: 48

GIXR Boyz: 49

GIXR Boyz: 50

Hamlet Fire Department: 196

Hamlet Fire Department: 197

Hoke County Marching Band: 85

Jackson Diesel – Truck 187 A

Jackson Diesel – Truck 187 B

Jackson Diesel – Truck 187 C

Jackson Diesel Sponsor Truck / Banner 4

KFC – horse 133 KFC – vehicle 131

KFC – vehicle 132

Knights of Columbus; Council 9030, St. Mary Catholic Parish: 39

Knights of Columbus; Council 9030, St. Mary Catholic Parish: 40

Knights of Columbus; Council 9030, St. Mary Catholic Parish: 41

Laurel Hill FD: 192

Laurel Hill FD: 191

Laurel Hill First Baptist Church: 24

Laurel Hill First Baptist Church; King: 25

Laurel Hill First Baptist Church; Queen: 26

Laurel Hill First Baptist Church; Runner Up: 27

Laurinburg Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc: 104

Laurinburg Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc: 105

Laurinburg Alumnae Chapter Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc: 106

Laurinburg Fire Department: 193

Laurinburg Fire Department: 194

Laurinburg Police Department & Scotland County Sheriff’s Office: 1

Legacy Dance Academy: 79

Legacy Dance Academy: 80

Legacy Dance Academy: 78

Marlboro County Marching Band 63

Marlboro County Marching Band; Sponsored by SOPAKCO: 62

Marti’s Purty Pets: 57

Miss NC Overall Grand Talent; Vedlah Dial: 151

Mt Scottish Lodge 188: 178

Mt Scottish Lodge 188: 179

Mt. Scottish Lodge 188: 177

NAACP Youth of the Year: 183

NC Forestry truck: 189

NC Forestry truck: 190

NC Representative Garland Pierce: 10

Partners in Ministry Bus: 184

Partners in Ministry Car: 186

Partners in Ministry Van 185

Pee Dee Antique Power Club: 111

Pee Dee Antique Power Club: 112

Pee Dee Antique Power Club: 113

Pee Dee Antique Power Club: 114

Pee Dee Antique Power Club: 115

Pee Dee Antique Power Club: 116

Pee Dee Antique Power Club: 117

Pee Dee Antique Power Club: 118

Pee Dee Antique Power Club: 119

Pizza Inn: 130

Pooper Scoopers: 146

Purcell Funeral Home: 54

Purcell Funeral Home: 55

Purcell Funeral Home: 56

Randy Miller & Ronnie Hewlett: 187

Richmond Community College: 28

Ride Out Raider: 137

Ride Out Raider: 138

Ride Out Raider: 139

Ride Out Raider: 140

Ride Out Raider: 141

Ride Out Raider: 142

Ride Out Raider: 136

ROC Inc: 147

ROC Inc: 148

Runel’s Boutique: 88

Runel’s Boutique: 89

Sandhills Seahawks; Dutch/Dutchess: 109

Sandhills Seahawks; Football players:110

Sandhills Seahawks; Queen/Princess: 108

Scotland County Commissioner; Darrel Gibson: 13

Scotland County Commissioner; Tim Ivey: 12

Scotland County Commissioners: 11

Scotland County Crime Stoppers: 58

Scotland County Crime Stoppers: 59

Scotland County Parks & Rec; Cheerleaders: 82

Scotland County Parks & Rec ; Cotton Bowl Queen: 83

Scotland County Rescue Squad: 121

Scotland County Rescue Squad: 120

Scotland County Rescue Squad: 122

Scotland Early College High School: 92

Scotland Family Counseling Center: 91

Scotland High School Band Truck: 7

Scotland High School Cheerleaders: 8

Scotland High School Homecoming King: 8-B

Scotland High School Homecoming Queen: 8-A

Scotland High School Marching Band: 6

Scotland Riding: 134

Scotland Riding: 135

Scotland Youth Development; NC NAACP Youth of the Year: 180

Scottish Pilot Club of Laurinburg: 81

SHS – FFA: 126

SHS Color Guard: 3

SHS JROTC Cadets: 17

Smith Accounting & Tax Service: 30

Sons of Mandalore; Tattooine: 35

Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church: 102

Spring Branch Missionary Baptist Church: 103

Springfield Church of God: 95

Springfield Church of God: 94

Springfield Church of God: 93

Stewartsville FD: 188

Teen Miss Robeson Co; Sydney Strickland: 153

The Laurinburg Exchange: 36

The Log Cabin: 154

The Log Cabin: 155

The Log Cabin: 156

Tis the Season; Dancing Santas: 23

Town of Wagram Officials; Mayor & Mrs. George Purcell: 16

United Way: 34

Victoria McVicker: 144

Victoria McVicker: 145

Victoria McVicker: 143