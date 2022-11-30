LAURINBURG — The deadline is fast approaching for the third annual “Great Christmas Light Contest.”

The ‘Tis the Season and Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce sponsored event has a deadline of Friday for those wishing to sign up. Prizes include $500 for the first-place winner, $300 for the second-place winner and $200 for the third-place winner.

“This is such a fun event and it allows people to get out of their homes and go around to get in the holiday spirit,” said Chamber Executive Director Chris English. “The entries are coming in but we’re hoping to get a few more before the end of the week. So for anyone who’s interested the registration is $10 and they can register with us at the Chamber or with ‘Tis the Season.”

Last year there were two dozen entries on the list, ranging across the county, and English hopes more people will register to continue to grow this event.

“So many people spend so much time putting together this Christmas light display so that it’s a work of art,” English said. “This is a fun event that gets people out into the community to see the many different displays that people have put so much time and effort into. So we hope people sign up so that their hard work is recognized.

To register, sign up at the ‘Tis the Season storefront at 301 S. Main St., online at laurinburgchamber.com/lightitup, or by visiting the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce at 606 Atkinson St.