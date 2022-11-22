Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of Elm Avenue reported to the police department on Sunday that she left her Food Lion at the Scotland Crossing Shopping Center and someone used her debit card to make two purchases. Vandalism LAURINBURG — A resident of Tara Drive reported to the police department on Friday that unknown persons broke their rear sliding door.

LAURINBURG — A resident of Horace Circle reported to the police department on Saturday that someone scratched their vehicle in the Walmart parking lot.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Charles Bullard, 44, of Laurel Hill was arrested Friday for first-degree trespassing. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Horace Mack III, 37, of Azalea Drive was arrested Saturday on a warrant for violating a domestic violence protection order. He wasn’t given a bond. LAURINBURG — Lynwood Brown, 32, of Wagram was arrested Saturday for resisting arrest. He was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Dashaun Ferguson, 24, of McKinnon Drive was arrested Sunday for driving while impaired. He was released on a custody release.

LAURINBURG — Kristyanna Phillips, 24, of Laurel Hill was arrested Sunday for shoplifting. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Saleena Jackson, 19, of Pitt Street, was arrested Sunday for breaking and entering to terrorize, simple assault and injury to personal property. She wasn’t given a bond.