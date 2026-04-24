Scotland tennis duo punches ticket to Regionals

LAURINBURG — Scotland High’s tennis team is creating buzz.

Third-year players Jackson Hernandez and Owen McRae have qualified for the 6A West Regionals after defeating South View High School on Tuesday.

Hernandez and McRae have been the backbone of this year’s roster since the season began. Hernandez qualified for Regionals for the second straight year after reaching the finals last season, while McRae reached the semifinals.

“I’ve improved a lot, not just as a tennis player but in my overall character,” Hernandez said. “I have nothing but respect for my opponents, but Owen McRae and I earned our spot in Regionals. We’ve put in the hard work and determination on the tennis court and on the field to get here.”

“I’m proud to be representing Scotland,” McRae said. “My goal is to be successful in Regionals and bring recognition to tennis in Scotland County.”

The first-round matchups begin on April 27 and run through May 6. Regionals are set for May 12, followed by the state championship from May 15-16, which will be held at the Burlington Tennis Center. Scotland enters as the No. 20 seed in the 6A West Region versus No. 13 North Iredell High School.