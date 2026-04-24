Lumbee Tribe cuts enrollment update wait time by bringing updates online

PEMBROKE — Beginning this week, the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina will begin accepting enrollment updates online. Lumbee citizens who are updating their enrollment may go into the Tribal portal on the Lumbee Tribe website at www.lumbeetribe.com to complete the process versus coming to the Tribal headquarters in Pembroke.

Tribal Chairman John Lowery has been working with the staff and tribal council for several months to make the new change a reality.

“This initiative reflects our continued commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our community,” Lowery said. “By embracing digital tools, we are working to reduce many of the barriers our members have faced, including travel constraints, long wait times, and delays with paperwork.”

Tribal citizens can see a step-by-step walk-through of the online process on the Lumbee Tribe website at www.lumbeetribe.com.

Lowery said once citizens put in their updated application on the portal, the system will automatically send them an email with their case number which tells them that a representative will be contacting them about picking up their card. Citizens are still required to pick up the card in-person at the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex. You must bring a valid form of ID for verification at the time of pickup.

Citizens may still update their enrollment in person at the Lumbee Tribe Housing Complex if they choose to do so.

For more information or questions about enrollment, you may reach the enrollment staff at [email protected]