UNCP Air Force ROTC cadet Maximus Lang earns national aviation scholarship

PEMBROKE — As Cadet Maximus Lang guided a small aircraft through the skies above Fayetteville Regional Airport, preparing for one of aviation’s most challenging maneuvers, he realized something had shifted.

“For the first time, I felt confident in what I was doing,” Lang said. “I knew ahead of time what I should be doing. That was a good feeling.”

That moment reflects more than progress in flight training — it represents a milestone achievement. Lang has become the first UNC Pembroke cadet to earn the prestigious You Can Certify Scholarship. This highly competitive national Air Force ROTC award provides up to $20,000 toward earning a private pilot’s license.

The honor builds on an already impressive list of accomplishments. Lang is also a recipient of the Air Force ROTC Type 2 Scholarship, valued at approximately $60,000, awarded to top-performing cadets nationwide for their academic achievement, leadership potential and overall performance.

For Lt. Col. Daran Linthicum, commander of Air Force ROTC Detachment 607, Lang’s selection comes as no surprise.

“Cadets like Maximus don’t come along very often,” Linthicum said. “When you combine his academic performance, his physical fitness and his leadership ability, you’re looking at a one-of-a-kind cadet — someone who comes along maybe once in a generation.”

Lang’s selection places him among an elite group nationally and highlights his rapid rise within the program. Since joining Air Force ROTC in spring 2025 after transitioning from Army ROTC, Lang has distinguished himself across every performance metric.

“He has a drive that only a few cadets I’ve seen possess,” Linthicum said. “He’s willing to take command when needed, but just as importantly, he’s willing to be the best follower he can be. That balance is what we look for in future officers.”

A junior computer science major from Hope Mills, Lang has excelled in the classroom with a strong GPA in a demanding field of study, while also ranking among the detachment’s top cadets based on national Order of Merit standings. His academic discipline is matched by elite physical performance, as he scored a 97 on his physical fitness test and posted one of the fastest run times in the program.

“He’s a standout in every category,” Linthicum said. “Academically, physically and as a leader, he consistently performs at a high level.”

The You Can Certify Scholarship, designed to remove financial barriers to aviation training, provides funding for flight time, ground school and certification costs. These expenses can total up to $20,000. For Lang, the opportunity opens the door to a long-held goal of becoming an Air Force pilot.

“I was shocked, honestly,” Lang said. “It’s a national selection, and I wasn’t expecting it. I just put my name in, and the opportunity presented itself.”

Dr. Tracy Mulvaney, dean of the School of Education, said Lang’s achievement reflects the broader impact of the university’s academic programs.

“Cadet Lang’s achievement reflects the caliber of students we are developing at UNC Pembroke — individuals who excel academically while demonstrating exceptional leadership and discipline,” Mulvaney said. “Honors like this showcase the strength of our programs and reinforce that our students are competing and succeeding on a national stage.”

So far, Lang has logged 15 flight hours in a Piper Warrior aircraft and is on track to complete his training this summer. The experience will play a critical role in strengthening his competitiveness for pilot selection upon commissioning in spring 2028, positioning him for acceptance into the Air Force Undergraduate Pilot Training (UPT) program.

“The more flight experience you have, the better your chances,” Linthicum said. “This program gives him a significant advantage.”

Beyond his technical abilities, Linthicum has been especially impressed by Lang’s growth as a leader.

“When he first joined, he was quieter and more reserved,” Linthicum said. “Now, he’s becoming more confident and more vocal. We’re seeing those natural leadership traits come out, and we’re continuing to develop them every day.”

Lang credits the ROTC program and Linthicum’s mentorship for pushing him beyond his comfort zone.

“He challenges us to think critically and make decisions on our own,” Lang said. “That’s been a big part of my growth.”

For Detachment 607, which includes cadets from multiple universities across the region, Lang’s achievement marks a historic milestone.

“This is the first time a UNC Pembroke cadet has received this scholarship,” Linthicum said. “It says a lot about Cadet Lang and how he represents the university.”

Lang’s success also reflects the broader opportunities available to students at UNCP.

“He’s an example of what can happen when someone commits fully to the program,” Linthicum said. “He’s taken every opportunity we’ve given him and excelled. For him, the sky is the limit.”

As Lang continues his training and prepares for field training this summer, he remains focused on the future — one that now feels more within reach than ever before.

“I love the challenge and the precision of flying,” Lang said. “It’s helping shape me into the kind of person I want to be.”