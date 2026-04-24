Ribbon cut for consolidated agency

LAURINBURG — Scotland County officials marked the consolidation of the county’s Health Department and Department of Social Services into a unified Health and Human Services agency with a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside the building bearing its new name.

The ceremony was held on Friday alongside the county’s Integrated Services Day, where multiple departments participated to showcase services available to residents.

Amanda Holland, director of the new Health and Human Services agency, said the effort reflects a broader approach to serving the community.

“Integrated Services Day is not just an event. It reflects how we should operate each and every day — collectively, intentionally and most importantly, focused on the people we serve,” Holland said.

She said the initiative is designed to improve coordination across departments.

“The purpose of Integrated Services Day is to break down silos between divisions and programs, to strengthen coordination across public health, social services, environmental health and other supporting teams, and to ensure individuals and families experience seamless, person-centered services rather than a fragmented system,” Holland said.

Holland pointed to the overlap in many of the issues residents face.

“The challenges our community faces — such as chronic disease, transportation barriers, food insecurity, and the need for safety and overall well-being — are interconnected. There is no single program that can address those issues alone,” she said. “When we work together, we reduce duplication, improve outcomes and build trust with the community.”

Board of Commissioners Chairman Bo Frizzell expressed appreciation for those leading the transition.

“As we carry this spirit of collaboration forward beyond today, I encourage each and every one of you to stay connected,” Frizzell said.

The consolidation follows a 4-3 vote by the Board of Commissioners in June to merge the Department of Social Services and Health Department into a single human services agency, effective Nov. 1.

Commissioners Ed O’Neal, Frizzell, Tim Ivey and Jeff Shelley voted in favor of the measure, while Commissioners Darwin Williams, Clarence McPhatter and Tanya Edge voted against it.

In July, commissioners approved a governance structure giving the board final authority over the consolidated department’s decisions. An advisory board, made up of former DSS and health board members, also was established.

The new model created a consolidated director position. Holland was approved for the role in October and began her duties Oct. 30. The existing health director and DSS director now report to her.

County Manager April Snead said the move toward consolidation has been under discussion for years.

“It’s not a conversation that started last October or July. It’s a conversation that started many years ago,” Snead said.

She acknowledged differing opinions but emphasized the county’s path forward.

“Whether you agree with it or don’t agree with it, here we are,” Snead said.

Snead framed the change as an opportunity to unify county operations.

“It’s a great opportunity for us to move forward as a county and for you all to show the rest of Scotland County that we’re one county,” she said. “We’re not EMS, we’re not the Sheriff’s Office, and we’re not health by ourselves. We’re Scotland County, and that’s how we want to move forward.”