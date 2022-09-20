CareSouth Carolina hosted a 5K Run/Walk at 8 a.m. Saturday. Proceeds will benefit the CareFirst Carolina Foundation. The Run2Care began and ended at the Hartsville YMCA, located at 111 E. Carolina Avenue. All participants were entered for a chance to win an iPad, an Apple watch, and a 65-inch television.

Medals were awarded to each 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place runners in their respective age groups. The Overall Top Male was Thomas Schnibben, and the Overall Top Female was Shawn Hendrix. The two were presented with trophies and medals.

“What a beautiful day to be outside for your health and to assist others with their health,” said Joe Bittle, CareSouth Carolina Chief of Community Health. “First of all, a big thank you to all of our CSC’s Run2Care sponsors, runners, and those behind the scenes who made this event a success.”

The Main Sponsor of the event was Nucor; Presenting Sponsors were Carolina Pines Regional Medical Center, Lab Corp, Molina, Absolute Total Care, First Choice Select Health, Sonoco, and the YMCA; Track Sponsors were Piggly Wiggly, Precision Contractors, Rubicon, Carolina Printing and the Hartsville United Way; Water Sponsors were SPC Credit Union and the Hartsville Rotary.

“CareSouth Carolina was pleasantly overwhelmed with today’s turnout,” Bittle said. “What a good cause. The monies will go to the CareFirst Foundation to assist the underinsured and uninsured. Ensuring a smooth flow in the patient’s medical care is of the utmost. The CareFirst Foundation is one who can be called upon in such time of need.”

CareSouth Carolina is a private, non-profit community health center delivering patient-centered health and life services in the Pee Dee region of South Carolina. CareSouth Carolina operates centers in Bennettsville, Bishopville, Cheraw, Chesterfield, Dillon, Hartsville, Lake View, Latta, McColl, and Society Hill. Services provided by CareSouth Carolina include family practice, internal medicine, pediatrics, women’s services, OB/GYN, HIV/AIDS primary care, dental, chiropractic services, pharmacy, geriatrics, social services, clinical counseling, laboratory, 4D ultrasound, X-Ray, migrant services, and veteran’s choice provider.