Pierce to resign as Wagram mayor

WAGRAM — In a surprise move, the town of Wagram’s mayor submitted her letter of resignation to fellow board members at the end of the monthly Board of Commissioners meeting Thursday.

The resignation will take effect at 5 p.m. June 14, Mayor Barbara Pierce read from her letter.

“Serving our community has been one of the greatest honors of my life, and I am grateful for the trust and support I have received from our residents and this board,” Pierce said in her resignation letter. “I am confident that the town will continue to thrive under capable leadership, and I am committed to ensuring a smooth transition with respect and gratitude.”

The news comes about four months after Pierce was sworn in to her second term as mayor. After serving as a commissioner, she was elected to a two-year term in 2023. She was reelected in November 2025 after facing no opposition and was sworn in Dec. 4, 2025.

When asked the reason for her departure, Pierce told The Laurinburg Exchange she felt it was time to leave the position and focus on other things.