LAURINBURG — Here is a Scotland sports update.

Soccer

The Scotland High girls’ soccer team (1-12-1) losing streak continues, suffering back-to-back losses against Lumberton, with a score of 7-2 at home on Wednesday and a 9-0 loss on the road to Unwharrie Charter Academy on Thursday.

Baseball

The Scotland High baseball team (4-10) fell short on the road against Hoke County on Wednesday, 9-5. Scots will now gear up for the Robeson County Easter Tournament as they play Fairmont on Saturday.

Softball

The Scotland High softball team (7-6) traveled to Marlboro County on Thursday and achieved a decisive victory, finishing the game 13-1. The Lady Scots are set to face Fairmont in Round 1 of the Robeson County Slugfest, which will take place at Purnell Swett on Saturday at 10 a.m.