LAURINBURG — Petey Pablo, Craig Campbell, Demun Jones, Nu Breed & Jesse Howard, Bryan Martin, Justin Champagne, Lenny Cooper, Shallow Side, and more are set to hit the stage at ‘The Party Outback’ 2022 at Outback ATV Park in Laurinburg across a 3-day music festival on September 29th, 30th, and October 1st curated by Encompass Events.

The festival will offer up over twenty local and national musical acts as well as ATV riding, camping, bounty hole racing, and a foam party.

TikTok sensations Officer Eudy, Taco, and Officer Kingery are set to host the event as well as Rev. John and DJ Meanit. Weekend passes are available starting at $149.99 for general admission and $249.99 for VIP.

Single-day tickets are also available for $60.

All tickets include a day pass for ATV riding. Children 10 and under are admitted for free, excluding VIP passes.

‘The Party Outback’ is also offering camping accommodations starting at $10 per day for tents, $25 per day for RV parking without hook-up, and $75 per day for RV parking with hook-up. Car parking is also offered for $10 per day.

Conveniently located near the South Carolina-North Carolina border, ‘The Party Outback’ makes an opportunity for a memorable road trip with the family!

Thursday, Sept. 29th Nu Breed & Jesse Howard Shawn Paris Lines of Loyalty Kingery & Chris Taylor

Friday, Sept. 30th Craig Campbell Petey Pablo Demun Jones Justin Champagne Lenny Cooper Bryan Martin Cypress Spring Dusty Leigh Austin Tolliver Marshal Alexander

Saturday, Oct. 1st Justin Time Shallow Side Tyler Ackerman Scars Remain Sean Williams Cori & Scales Fifty Flies

Set times to be announced.

To purchase tickets, visit https://secure.nationalactsvip.com/event/the-party-outback