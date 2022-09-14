LAURINBURG — Local job seekers are invited to the Hot Jobs in Scotland County Job fair this Thursday.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Laurinburg Housing Authority’s Administrative Building, located at 1300 Woodlawn Dr.

The job fair is open to the public, but job seekers must have an active NCworks online account and an up-to-date resume.

Career advisors from NCWorks will be available to assist with NCWorks accounts and resume preparation.

Scotland County leads the state in unemployment. In the July unemployment report released by the Department of Commerce, Scotland County has an unemployment rate of 7.6 %.

To register for the event, call 910-405-5200.