HAMLET — On Saturday, Sept. 17, cars, trucks and motorcycles will descend upon Richmond Community College for its first-ever Car, Truck & Bike Show fundraiser.

Gates will open at 10 a.m. into the Cole Auditorium parking lot. All participants must have their car, truck or bike registered by 1 p.m. Entry fee is $25. Awards will be given out at 3 p.m. Trophies will be awarded for first, second and third place.

There is no cost for spectators to attend the show. T-shirts will be sold for $20, and there will be a 50/50 raffle. Tickets are $1, but $5 will get you 10 tickets.

Mobile food trucks and vendors will be on site. The show will also include a cornhole tournament. Entry fee is $25 per team. The tournament will begin at 1 p.m.

“This is going to be a great event that will get the community involved in a scholarship fundraiser for RichmondCC,” said Dr. Hal Shuler, Associate Vice President for Development at RichmondCC. “Our students are working hard to get an education, and we are working hard to make sure they graduate and start a career debt free.”

For more information about the RichmondCC Car, Truck & Bike Show on Sept. 17, call (910) 410-1700.