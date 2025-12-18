LAURINBURG — Zaymon Gibson scored 27 points, but it wasn’t enough as the Fighting Scots(4-3) basketball team was defeated by the Lumberton Pirates, 81-51, on Wednesday.

It was the first time this season that only one Scotland player scored in double figures, and back-to-back weeks where they were beaten decisively.

“The score doesn’t reflect our effort,” head coach Jarvis Cobb said. “There were some positives to take away, we executed better and scored in the halfcourt compared to only in transition the last couple of games.”

Scotland shot 40% from the field and made 7 of 21 3-pointers in another disappointing loss.

“We have a young team; the seniors we have don’t have a lot of experience playing, but the standard is still the standard and we will be ready for Red Springs,” Cobb said.

The Scots will travel to Red Springs on Dec. 18 at 7:30 p.m.