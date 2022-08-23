LAURINBURG — The N.C. Highway Patrol is asking for tips in a fatal hit-and-run accident.

The accident happened on Jan. 22, 2021, on Highway 74, two miles west of Laurinburg and .2 miles west of Laurel Hill Church Road near Armstrong Road.

According to Sgt. Alan M. Humphrey of the highway patrol, an unknown vehicle was traveling east on US 74 and a pedestrian — a 28-year-old white man — was walking west on the eastbound side of US 74. The pedestrian was walking on the paved shoulder portion of US 74. The pedestrian was struck by an unknown object or vehicle. The unknown vehicle left the scene of the collision and was not located at the time of the investigation. The pedestrian came to rest at the area of impact. The pedestrian was transported to Scotland Memorial and expired from his injuries.

Anyone with any information or tips pertaining to this accident can call (910) 557-9091