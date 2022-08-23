When athletic events returned with restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, many schools decided to move away from paper tickets and transition to apps for selling tickets. Now, many schools are going away from paper tickets entirely.

Sandhills Athletic Conference schools are now a part of that group.

Scotland High School athletic director, Patrick Williams, says all tickets for SAC events will be sold online this year through an app called “GoFan.”

“They were doing some of it, last year, to my knowledge,” Williams said.

It’s a simple process to download the app and purchase tickets, as well, according to Williams.

“It works on all platforms, as far as Apple and Android. Prior to coming here, you could go ahead and tap the button where it says use tickets and place it on your phone. Once you get to your attendant here, they’ll talk you through it. Hit the tickets, they turn green, they’ll say you have a great day and enjoy the game,” Williams said.

One Scots athletics fan, Michael Lee, did mention that those who are technologically challenged may have issues with this, however.

“Issues can arise for those that are older, maybe not as tech-savvy, or just do not possess a smartphone. Some aid has to be provided there in some form,” Lee said.

When Williams was asked about this, he said that attendants would be willing to work with those who are having trouble with the app, off to the side of the entrance gate.

The new ticketing strategy went into place during the Scots volleyball season opener on Aug. 16.

Reach Brandon Hodge at [email protected]