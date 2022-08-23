LAURINBURG —As part of The Starbucks Foundation’s Neighborhood Grants program, Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County was selected to receive a $2,000 grant. This grant award is thanks to a nomination(s) from a local Starbucks partner (employee) who recognized the work of the organization in Scotland County with building affordable homes for the local community. Through this unique program, The Starbucks Foundation invites Starbucks partners to nominate a local organization in their community. Since 2019, more than 6,000 grants have been awarded to organizations, amounting to more than $10 million.

“It was amazing to find out we were receiving the donation from Starbucks,” said Chris Carpenter, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Scotland County. “We will use these funds to help build our next house this fall. Starbucks has partnered with us on a couple of projects since they opened by bringing out products to give volunteers. They have done a wonderful job of supporting the community since they opened their doors.”

The Neighborhood Grants program recognizes the community impact the organization has in Scotland County by building affordable homes in the local community.

Habitat for Humanity brings people together to build homes, communities, and hope. It aims to unite people for the betterment of the community. To build bigger and better communities, Habitat for Humanity wants to promote development that is sustainable on its own without any external support required at a later stage. The aim is to transform people’s lives and make them self-reliant. Our vision is of a world where everyone has a decent place to live regardless of color, religion, and financial status.

The Starbucks Foundation’s Neighborhood Grants program supports grassroots, community-led nonprofit organizations through catalytic investments in the form of grants. Neighborhood Grants also help build sustained local impact and inspire increased partner (employee) engagement with nonprofit organizations that work in their communities.

“Every day, our partners (employees) support the communities and neighborhoods that our stores are a part of. We’re committed to making each community stronger by listening to our partners, who know their neighborhoods best,” said Aldrinana Leung, acting executive director of The Starbucks Foundation. “This year, we saw the largest number of Neighborhood Grants nominations to date and The Starbucks Foundation is humbled to be able to support the people and organizations that make our communities better.”

