LAURINBURG —The Fighting Scots football finished the 2025-26 season 7-3, with their playoff run ending in the third round. With several seniors graduating, here are the players to watch heading into the 2026-27 season.

Junior quarterback-Bryson Powell

After a full year under center as the varsity starting quarterback, Bryson Powell had a season with both highs and lows. He found his stride late in the season and can build on that heading into next year.

From Week 7 to the end of the season, he passed for 474 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Powell was named the Farm Bureau Offensive Player of the Game in Week 7 at home versus Terry Sanford, completing six of 14 passes for 117 yards, a touchdown and an interception. In a run-heavy offense, he will have another full year under offensive coordinator Matt Quinn to develop the passing game.

Junior offensive lineman-Jeremiah Nichols

A mauler in the run game, junior center Jeremiah Nichols commanded the Scots’ offensive line. He helped pave the way for Scotland’s ground game to average 234.8 per game, blocking for one of the most explosive running back tandems in the conference while developing a strong relationship with quarterback Bryson Powell. With another year under his belt, Nichols will continue to improve.

Junior offensive lineman-Isaiah Marshall

Junior Isaiah Marshall was effective in the trenches for the Scots as the right guard. A road grader in the offensive line, he was awarded the Farm Bureau Offensive Player of the Game in Week 9 at home versus Lumberton. Marshall helped Scotland rush for 101 yards and four touchdowns while keeping quarterback Bryson Powell upright, allowing him to complete nine of 11 passes for 125 yards and a touchdown.

Freshman running back-Michael McLean

Michael McLean finished the season with 148 carries, 1,014 yards and 21 touchdowns. The freshman back took over the Scots’ ground game after the injury to senior running back Tyjurian White. His best game came in the second round of the playoffs against Terry Sanford when he rushed for 278 yards and a school-record seven touchdowns. He is set to become the new face of Scotland football.

Junior wide receiver-Samier Pate

Samier Pate was the Scots’ dynamic playmaker on offense, an all-around weapon in the passing game and on the ground. Pate finished the season as the team’s leading receiver with 34 receptions for 359 yards and a touchdown, adding 20 carries for 153 yards, ranked third on the team in kickoff return yards with 187 and even passed for a touchdown. He was named the Farm Bureau Most Valuable Player of the Game in Week 8 on the road against Purnell Swett, where he recorded 63 scrimmage yards.

Junior wide receiver-Nasiah McLean

Nasiah McLean finished second on the team in receiving with 19 receptions, 220 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot receiver outside possesses the ability to win contested catches downfield and will be the thunder to Pate’s lightning in the passing game. His best performance came in Week 6 on the road versus Gray’s Creek, where he recorded four receptions for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Junior defensive end/linebacker-Jayden Roland

Junior Jayden Roland provides the Scots defense with versatility, excelling at both rushing the passer and stopping the run. A true athlete, Roland was named the Farm Bureau Most Valuable Player of the Game in Week 10 after a three-tackle performance at home against Cape Fear. He finished the season with 42 tackles and two sacks.

Junior linebacker-Rasheme Wilkerson

If a defense wants to be a good unit, it needs someone who can get after the quarterback and stop the run. For another season, Rasheme Wilkerson will return for the Scots’ defense. Under first-year defensive coordinator Chris Metzger, Wilkerson thrived, leading the team with four sacks and finishing the season with 83 tackles, five tackles for a loss. He was awarded the Farm Bureau Defensive Player of the Game in Week 8 after eight tackles and a sack on the road versus Purnell Swett.

Junior defensive back-Ja’kari Monley

It was rare to see junior cornerback Ja’kari Monley give up big plays. As Scotland’s No. 1 cornerback for the first time in his career, Monley was exceptional in covering the opposing team’s top receiver and holding up in run support. With another year as the No.1 corner, the sky is the limit for his potential.

Freshman defensive back-Jordan McLean

Not many times do you see a freshman making an impact at corner, but Jordan McLean, in his first stint on varsity, really stood out. His physicality on the outside and confidence in coming up to make tackles set him apart. With Ja’kari Monley returning on the right side and McLean on the left, these two will be a force to reckon with next year.

Junior defensive back-Keson McNair

Junior defensive back Keson McNair, usually a special teams ace, was called to step in for injured starting safety Marlin Moore and contributed nicely in his absence. He finished the season third on the team in tackles with 78, a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and an interception returned for a touchdown. McNair was named the Farm Bureau Defensive Player of the Game in Week 5 on the road against Pinecrest, recording 11 total tackles.

