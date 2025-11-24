GREENSBORO — Scotland County Schools school board chair Rick Singletary has been elected vice president of the North Carolina School Boards Association, the organization announced during its annual conference last week. The event is the state’s largest yearly gathering of school board members, where voting delegates elect officers and new members to the NCSBA Board of Directors.

Other officers elected to one-year terms include President Carlos Riddick of Washington County Schools, President-elect Jeff Tatham of Cherokee County Schools and Treasurer Kimberly McMichael of Rockingham County Schools.

Two members were sworn in for their second two-year term on the board: Lenora Shipp of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and T. Dianne Bellamy Small of Guilford County Schools.

Seven members began their first two-year term on the board. They include Paul Baker of McDowell County Schools; Sandy Ellington-Graves of the Alamance-Burlington School System; Glenda Gibson of Stanly County Schools; Marie Helms of Davie County Schools; Renee Purvis of Martin County Schools; James Tripp of Pitt County Schools; and David Twiddy of Dare County Schools.

The board of directors oversees the annual delegate assembly and has general charge and control of the association’s affairs.

Attendees at this year’s conference also heard from several keynote speakers, including Dr. Bill Daggett, a founder of national education leadership initiatives; Dr. John Hodge, a researcher and education executive; and Heather Smith, the 2024 Burroughs Wellcome North Carolina Teacher of the Year, who delivered a recorded message.