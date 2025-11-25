Freshman Michael McLean (20) powers through a Terry Sanford defender during the second round of the playoffs at Pate Stadium . He rushed for a school-record seven touchdowns on Nov. 14,2025.

Scotland freshman running back Michael McLean looks to power through a defender during the season opener against the Dillon Wildcats on Aug.22, 2025.

LAURINBURG —On Tuesday, freshman running back Michael McLean was a first-team selection to the Freshman All-State team.

McLean had one of the best freshman seasons in Scotland High School history, finishing with 148 carries, 1,014 yards and 21 touchdowns. He set the school record for the most touchdowns in a single game with a seven-touchdown performance in the second round of the playoffs against Terry Sanford on Nov. 14, 2025.

McLean became the first player in Scotland High School to receive All-State honors in their first two years since Zamir White, who received recognition as a sophomore during the 2015-16 season.