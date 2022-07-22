LAURINBURG —The city of Laurinburg has welcomed its new Downtown Development Coordinator.

Mary Allison Yancey has taken over the position after Daniel Walters left in May.

Yancey is originally from Southern Pines but says she spent almost every weekend in Scotland County at her grandparents’ house, where she and her husband, Ian, now live.

“Both Laurinburg and where we live is a very special place to me,” Yancey said. “We were living in Raleigh but we knew we wanted to be down here eventually. We are here with the intention of being very rooted.”

The Yanceys have been living in the community for a year now and are working on revitalizing and restoring their property since moving they’ve been getting involved and working to meet and connect with people.

“We knew we wanted to be a part of the growth downtown in whatever capacity we could,” Yancey said. “When this came along I thought it couldn’t be a perfect way to be a part of that growth … the energy is already here to make things happen in Laurinburg. It’s already happening but I’m excited to be a part of bringing some more vibrancy to downtown and I’m really excited to get to work with properties and businesses. I can’t wait to connect and work with them to find them resources.”

Yancey went to Meredith College for psychology, which she says is why people and relationships are so valuable to her. After graduating she went into education before switching to go into the business world as a realtor.

“I feel like the psychology and love for the way people work with the background of business aspect of the real estate world plus my personal love for design I wanted to find a way for them to all intersect. I have always dreamed of a job where they all intersect and it’s really hard to find but I feel this is the perfect way to combine all my interests while being able to support the place we’re putting down roots.”

City Manager Charles Nichols said he’s looking forward to seeing what Yancey will do in her new position.

“We are super excited to be bringing her on board,” Nichols said. “She’s very connected and involved in the community along with having family ties to the area. We’re looking forward to good things from her.”

Katelin Gandee is the former senior writer for The Laurinburg Exchange