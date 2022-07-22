Habitat For Humanity seeks faith-based partnership

LAURINBURG —This fall Habitat For Humanity of Scotland County will build its 52nd home in the area.And, according to executive director Chris Carpenter, the group is seeking divine help to get this house built.

Last week, Habitat hosted an evening social gathering bringing members of the faith community together to share information about the Apostles Build.

“It’s about our desire to get more involved in the faith community again,” he said. “Habitat for Humanity was built around beliefs that come from the Bible. The faith community is really our most valuable asset and we haven’t utilized it enough in Scotland County.”

With the Apostles Build, Habitat wants to build a partnership with 12 individual churches or a “creative mix” to join together to fund or build a house for a local family. “Through this build,” according to the information packet, “we seek to display the love of Christ through our work in the local community. The Apostles Build is an opportunity to live out your church’s local outreach ministry, fellowship with other church congregations from around Scotland County and see the miracle that occurs when God touches the hearts of future homeowners and the volunteers who work alongside them.”

Carpenter said in a place like Scotland County, the faith community is the best way to reach all segments of the community.

“When we’re taking applications for new housing, we’re going to want to get that out to everyone,” he said. And while media and social media are helpful, reaching people where they worship can yield bigger results.

“After Hurricane Florence, when we were doing roof repairs, the most challenging part of that was getting the word out to the community. Getting involved with the faith community helps us reach the entire population of the county. It benefits both of us. Many churches are looking to support non-profits beyond the walls of the church. And we’re a perfect one for them to do that,” he said. “We’re trying to make an impact on the need for housing in Scotland County and we do that through homeownership,” he said.

Churches that team up with Habitat also gain the benefit of interacting with different people in the community and having the opportunity to expand their congregation and work with other churches.

For faith groups interested in participating in the Apostles Build can contact the organization at (910) 276-3337.

