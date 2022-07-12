Emily Lamonds-Canter put her life on hold for 17 years in order to focus on her family, but this May, she finally accomplished her dream of re-entering the workforce and having a career.

Lamonds-Canter is an accounting associate at TDA Consulting Inc. in Laurinburg. She began working there two weeks before she received an associate degree in Office Administration from Richmond Community College. At TDA Consulting, she provides support to the finance department and assists with maintaining budgets, work plans, contracts, task assignments and other routine office procedures.

Time for a Change

After being a stay-at-home mom for so many years, Lamonds-Canter decided that it was time for her to take care of herself.

“I was ready to re-enter the workforce, but I knew I needed to update my Microsoft Office and professional skills before I went back to work,” she said. “I decided to go into office administration because I have always enjoyed and excelled at administration positions.”

The first-generation college student decided to earn her degree from RichmondCC because so many people spoke highly of the college and its faculty and staff.

“I also liked the fact that many of my credits would transfer toward a bachelor’s degree, if I decide to take that path,” Lamonds-Canter said.

Lamonds-Canter knew she was going to need financial help to attend college. She completed the Free Application for Federal Student Application and was able to get the funding she needed to afford college.

Balancing College with Life

While Lamonds-Canter was working on her college degree, she was also a single mother raising a son, and she was taking care of her elderly father.

“During my first semester, I was convinced that I would not be able to finish my degree. It felt too difficult, and I was very overwhelmed,” Lamonds-Canter said. “I was also concerned about the fact that I had not worked in 17 years. At that point, I felt that no company would want to hire me.”

Despite her self-doubt and concerns, she received encouragement and support from her instructors, especially her advisor, Kim Parsons. Parsons also encouraged Lamonds-Canter to apply for a Campus Job position in the Accreditation and Compliance Department at RichmondCC. She got the position and was able to get real-work experience, plus a paycheck.

“My supervisor allowed me to make my own schedule so I was able to juggle everything with ease, and I am so grateful for that,” Lamonds-Canter said. “This part-time position at RichmondCC also allowed me to regain my professional confidence and prepare me for a full-time position after I graduated.”

While the decision to go to college after so many years away from a classroom was daunting, Lamonds-Canter is glad she did.

“RichmondCC transformed my life for the better, and I would definitely recommend the college to anyone,” Lamonds-Canter said.

Office Administration

The Office Administration program at RichmondCC prepares students to work in a business environment providing administrative support. Students will become proficient in the Microsoft Office Suite, able to generate reports, professional letters, and memos; organize data in charts and tables; manage, organize, and store files; create marketing materials; and build dynamic slide presentations.

