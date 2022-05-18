LAURINBURG — Church and Community Services will team up with Southeastern Community Action Partnership (SECAP) to deliver 200 fruit and vegetable boxes to Sr.’s over the age of 55 this Friday from 9 a.m.- until. The boxes will contain fresh produce grown regionally and culled and packaged by Sandhills Aglnnovations.

According to Denise Riggins, Coordinator of Financial Assistance, “This is a CARES ACT project using funding that SECAP received to help relieve the stress that COVID has had upon those in the communities it serves. Last week, they held a similar program in Robeson County and we are so pleased that they are now offering these boxes to our seniors in Scotland County.”

In addition to this offering, SECAP will return on June 3 to assist clients in need with partial payments to help with rent and utilities. This project is for persons who fall below the 2021 2011 guidelines for poverty. SECAP will bring a team of workers in to the Church Community Servies (CCS) building to take application for those who fall below the guidelines listed in order to assist them with rent or utilities.

Because this is an outside agency, those who may have reached a limit for help from Church Community Services (CCS) or even those who may have been helped recently by CCS may apply for this funding.

Applications for this assistance will be taken on a first come first served basis on Friday, June 3, beginning at 8:30 a.m.