LAURINBURG — The primary elections are done and Scotland County voters made their choice for the direction of national, state and local government.

Here are the full Scotland County results from Tuesday’s election:

Cast ballots: 3,175

U.S. Senate DEM:

Cheri Beasley — 1,261

James L. Carr Jr. — 155

Robert Colon — 38

Constance Johnson —74

Alyssia Hammond — 75

Marcus Williams — 249

Everette Newton — 60

Chrelle Booker — 42

B.K. Maginnis — 32

Robert Colon —38

Greg Antoine —14

Tobais LaGrone —21

U.S. Senate REP:

Ted Budd — 445

Pat McCrory — 173

Majorie Eastman —19

Benjamin Griffiths —4

Kenneth Harper — 15

Charles Moss — 7

David Flaherty —10

Jennifer Banwart — 2

Leonard Bryant — 7

Debora Tshiovo — 2

Lee Brian —1

Lichia Sibhatu —0

Drew Bulecza — 10

US House Rep. Dist 9:

Richard Hudson — 614

Franciso Rios — 30

Mike Andriani — 52

Jen Bucardo — 38

Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5:

Trey Allen — 407

April C. Wood — 247

Victoria Prince — 56

Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9:

Beth Freshwater Smith — 351

Donna Stroud — 327

Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11:

Michael J. Stading —468

Allen L. Charlton — 199

Laurinburg City Council At-Large

Barbara Chanei Rogers — 940

James Garby —714

Laurinburg City Council Dist. 1

Mary Evans — 564

James Thomas — 207

Laurinburg City Council Dist. 2

Drew Williamson —785

(Withdrew from race) Donald Anderson — 204

Laurinburg City Council Dist. 1 (unexpired term)

Rosemary Rainer —655

Scotland County Board of Commissioner Stewartsville seat

Darwin “Duke” Williams —1784

Carol McCall — 914

Tracey Dockery Williams —1083