LAURINBURG — The primary elections are done and Scotland County voters made their choice for the direction of national, state and local government.
Here are the full Scotland County results from Tuesday’s election:
Cast ballots: 3,175
U.S. Senate DEM:
Cheri Beasley — 1,261
James L. Carr Jr. — 155
Robert Colon — 38
Constance Johnson —74
Alyssia Hammond — 75
Marcus Williams — 249
Everette Newton — 60
Chrelle Booker — 42
B.K. Maginnis — 32
Robert Colon —38
Greg Antoine —14
Tobais LaGrone —21
U.S. Senate REP:
Ted Budd — 445
Pat McCrory — 173
Majorie Eastman —19
Benjamin Griffiths —4
Kenneth Harper — 15
Charles Moss — 7
David Flaherty —10
Jennifer Banwart — 2
Leonard Bryant — 7
Debora Tshiovo — 2
Lee Brian —1
Lichia Sibhatu —0
Drew Bulecza — 10
US House Rep. Dist 9:
Richard Hudson — 614
Franciso Rios — 30
Mike Andriani — 52
Jen Bucardo — 38
Supreme Court Associate Justice Seat 5:
Trey Allen — 407
April C. Wood — 247
Victoria Prince — 56
Court of Appeals Judge Seat 9:
Beth Freshwater Smith — 351
Donna Stroud — 327
Court of Appeals Judge Seat 11:
Michael J. Stading —468
Allen L. Charlton — 199
Laurinburg City Council At-Large
Barbara Chanei Rogers — 940
James Garby —714
Laurinburg City Council Dist. 1
Mary Evans — 564
James Thomas — 207
Laurinburg City Council Dist. 2
Drew Williamson —785
(Withdrew from race) Donald Anderson — 204
Laurinburg City Council Dist. 1 (unexpired term)
Rosemary Rainer —655
Scotland County Board of Commissioner Stewartsville seat
Darwin “Duke” Williams —1784
Carol McCall — 914
Tracey Dockery Williams —1083