LAURINBURG — Scotland Health is investing over $45 million in expansion and renovations at Scotland Memorial Hospital over the next two years. On April 7, the Board of Trustees voted unanimously to approve expanding the Imaging Department, building new Operating Rooms, and renovating the Surgical Services Department. This expansion and renovation will ensure that Scotland Health continues providing high-quality, compassionate patient care in a state-of-the-art environment.

Chip Shytle, Board of Trustees Chair for Scotland Health, shared his thoughts on this investment: “This project is the result of over a year of design and planning, with lots of input from our front-line Teammates and Physicians. We are very excited to make this investment in our community. It signifies that Scotland Health is committed to recruiting and retaining high-quality surgeons and Teammates and that we intend to care for patients right here in our community for many years to come. This project will help us ensure that Scotland Health continues to provide closer care that is better by far well into the future.”

A public groundbreaking will be held in late May to celebrate this investment in our community.

About Scotland Health Care System

Scotland Health Care System, an affiliate of Atrium Health, is a community-owned, not-for-profit health care system located in Laurinburg, North Carolina. The system is comprised of the 104-bed Scotland Memorial Hospital, Scotland Memorial Foundation, Scotland Family Counseling Center, and Scotland Regional Hospice. The Health Care System also owns and operates six primary care facilities, five specialty practices, two general surgery practices, and three OB/GYN practices. With close to 1,000 employees, Scotland Health Care System is Scotland County’s largest, non-governmental, private employer.