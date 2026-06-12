Thomas sworn in as Wagram mayor

WAGRAM — The leadership of the town of Wagram changed hands Friday as former Mayor Barbara Pierce handed over the gavel to Kendrick Thomas following his swearing-in during a special meeting attended by church members, friends, staff, family, community members and public officials.

Town Clerk Ann Locklear administered the oath of office and presented Thomas with a nameplate recognizing him as mayor.

Commissioners unanimously appointed Thomas to complete the remainder of Pierce’s term during the June 4 board member.

Pierce announced in April that she intended to resign during her second term as mayor. At the time, she told The Laurinburg Exchange she felt it was time to step away from the position and focus on other priorities.

Also Friday, Commissioner Kenneth Farmer was sworn in as mayor pro tempore, filling Thomas’ previous role on the board.

No one has yet been selected to fill Farmer’s former commissioner seat.

Commissioner Robert McLaughlin nominated former Commissioner Cullen Edwards to fill the vacancy during the June 4 meeting, but no vote was taken because Edwards was not present. Commissioners had expressed support for the appointment.

Thomas said he is focused on continuing ongoing town projects, including efforts to improve Main Street’s appearance and upgrades to the town’s water system.

“We look forward to continuing to build on the legacy that’s already been laid down and moving forward with the town of Wagram,” Thomas said.

Farmer said he looks forward to working with fellow board members to move the town forward.

“It’s a lot of work, but we can do it together,” Farmer said.