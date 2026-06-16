Three observations from Scotland’s summer workouts

LAURINBURG —We’re just 66 days away from the Fighting Scots football team season opener against the Asheboro Blue Comets, and Scotland is two weeks into summer workouts, motivated to make another deep playoff run. Here’s a look at what has stood out so far:

Nazire’ Campbell

After battling through a hamstring injury that slowed his sophomore season, third-year wide receiver Nazire’ Campbell is emerging as one of the key pieces of Scotland’s offense.

“I was having problems with my hamstring, but now I’m back healthy, watching film and I feel way better going into the season,” Campbell said.

Entering his junior year, Campbell is developing into a go-to target for quarterback Collin Hill and head coach/offensive coordinator Richard Bailey. His explosiveness off the line, ability to make defenders miss in the open field and consistently win contested catches have made him a steady playmaker throughout camp.

“He has that explosiveness, and we’re making a concerted effort to get him the football,” Bailey said. “We have a lot more plays installed just for him than I ever have; that’s been due to his ability.”

“I want to be the best receiver to ever come through Scotland County,” Campbell said.

In his career, Campbell has recorded one reception for 70 yards and a touchdown.

Now being given more opportunities on the outside, Scotland has a trio of receivers, including Samier Pate and Nasiah McLean, who can make plays in space, along with standout running back Michael McLean. Scotland could have one of the more potent offensive units in the conference.

Defensive Questions

Many key defensive starters left Scotland in the off-season: Kymani Atiles, Marlin Moore, Shylan Harrell, RJ Bethea and Jesse Clifton, to name a few.

A major question mark will surround the defense throughout camp following those departures. Although they’ve retained several key contributors, the unit must take the next step to avoid being labeled the “weak link” that has plagued Scotland in recent seasons. In their two playoff games, Scotland allowed 37.5 points per game, 103.5 passing yards and 292 rushing yards.

“As a defensive staff, we’ve made massive upgrades, retaining our defensive coaches and when you have the same coaches, terminology and standard, everyone is brought in,” defensive coordinator Chris Metzger said.

“We cannot replace any of those players from last year, but our emphasis is collectively as a unit, the power of 11 and doing your job,” he added.

Elite is the Standard

It was made clear on the first day of summer workouts: “Elite is the standard,” head coach Richard Bailey said.

Through two weeks of camp, players have bought in, with the taste of a state championship fueling the team. In practice, everything has been high-tempo, with the message of “If you’re not pushing to be great, you will not play,” driving the standard.

When you look at the roster, Scotland has talent on both sides of the ball. On offense, the Scots feature Michael McLean, Collin Hill, Samier Pate, Jeremiah Nichols, Isaiah Marshall and Nasiah McLean. Defensively, Jayden Roland, Rasheme Wilkerson, Ja’Kari Monley, Jordan McLean, Chris George and Keson McNair—a young core aiming to bring Scotland back to championship contention.