LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Highland Hooligans (3-8) have now lost three consecutive games following their recent defeat to the Cape Fear Ghost Crabs, 12-3, at home on Friday. Here are photos from the game.
Ghost Crabs defeat Hooligans, 12-3
Highland Hooligans’ Frankie Himmelreich lll (21) bats against the Cape Fear Ghost Crabs on June 12, 2026, at Legion Park.
Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange
Highland Hooligans’ Marquee Williams (2) dives for home plate against the Cape Fear Ghost Crabs on June 12, 2026, at Legion Park.
Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange
Highland Hooligans’ Jaythan Locklear throws a pitch against the Cape Fear Ghost Crabs on June 12, 2026, at Legion Park.
Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange
Highland Hooligans’ Juan Almonte (24) runs to first base during a game against the Cape Fear Ghost Crabs on June 12, 2026, at Legion Park.
Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange
Highland Hooligans’ Hunter Santilli (41) prepares to throw across the infield to first base against the Cape Fear Ghost Crabs on June 12, 2026, at Legion Park.
Travis Petty Jr | The Laurinburg Exchange
Travis Petty Jr can be reached at [email protected] or 910.506.3171 ext 2027. Follow him on X @T_PettySports.
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