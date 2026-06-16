Scots boys’ soccer enters 2026-27 season aiming for playoff return

LAURINBURG — Motivated by last year’s ups and downs, the Fighting Scots boys’ soccer team enters the 2026-27 season looking to take the next step.

After posting the program’s best record since 2014 and appearing in the playoffs for the first time in over a decade, Jeremy White enters his second year as head coach for the Fighting Scots, determined to build on last year’s promise.

In their first year in the 6A/7A Conference, Scotland opened with a 7-2 record, headlined by a six-game win streak, while scoring 41 goals and holding opponents to six during that span. Still, as momentum continued to build, adversity struck and the Scots never fully recovered, finishing out the season on a 14-game losing skid and going winless in conference play.

“Last season showed us that we were our own worst enemy and that was our big downfall,” White said. “The mindset as a team had to change; we would quit games before we even hit the field. This off-season, we’ve preached mental toughness.”

White also has made a bold statement for the season.

“We’re going 14-0 and sweeping the non-conference,” he said.

“We’re a lot more disciplined this year,” Jackson Hernandez said. “We showed teams that we belong here. Even though we lost in the first round of the playoffs, we’ve improved at every position and there isn’t a team that scares us. We welcome all expectations.”

Returning this year are core players Nathan Ward, Dakota Locklear, Jackson Hernandez and Braden Smith, four veteran leaders who have tasted individual success but have yet to achieve the ultimate goal of team success. Scotland will also lean on and up-and-coming talents Billy Gilmore and Andrew Medlock. Ward was awarded Offensive Player of the Year honors, leading the team with 26 goals and 57 points, while Locklear added 11 goals and 25 points. Together, this group hopes to build on last season’s progress and lead Scotland back to the playoffs.

“Keep winning and improving; that’s all we’re focused on,” Locklear said. “As a core player, for us to continue to improve, I need to score goals and be the best player I can be.”

“The key is to win more games compared to last year and make the playoffs. As a team, if we continue to get better, there is no doubt we can reach that goal,” Ward said.

Scotland will open its season at home versus Union Pines on Aug. 11 at 7 p.m.