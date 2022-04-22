All types of art will be on display from students across the county.

LAURINBURG —Here’s a sneak peek at the Student Art Show, hosted by the Arts Council of Scotland County as a part of the Springfest.

After a two-year hiatus, Springfest has returned to Laurinburg.

Holly Goodwin, a volunteer with the Arts Council of Scotland County. said this year, the artwork comes from every student in the area.

“This year it was a collaboration with St. Andrews University, Scotland County Schools, Christ the Cornerstone Academy and Scotland County Home School Association,” she said. “We have all types of art from weaving, canvas and pottery.”

And the show represents all age groups, from kindergartners to college-age students.

Goodwin said there are over 150 pieces that will be displayed at the show, which will be on display at the Storytelling Art Center located in downtown. The show opens on April 29 with a reception starting at 4 p.m.

“On Friday, some St. Andrews students will be doing a stained glass demonstration in the window of the Storytelling Art Center,” Goodwin said.

